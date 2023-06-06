West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.61. 4,238,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

