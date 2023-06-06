West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.5% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.91. 1,738,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

