West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.10. 3,019,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,629. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,007,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,110,176. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.