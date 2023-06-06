West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 5.0% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

PDEC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. 109,325 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

