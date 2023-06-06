West Michigan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Comcast by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 9,157,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,614,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

