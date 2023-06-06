West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $163.04. 835,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.82. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

