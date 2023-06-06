Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE WELL traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 198,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 330.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.