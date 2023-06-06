Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 6,390 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

