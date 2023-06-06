Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 268,890 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,890 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,671,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 214,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,301,000 after buying an additional 1,438,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

