Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 113,930 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,930 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,396,862 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

