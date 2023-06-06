Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,361,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.91. 207,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,199. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

