Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,104,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,451,000 after acquiring an additional 862,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,954,885. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $217.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

