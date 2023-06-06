Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. 471,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

