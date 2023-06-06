Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,509 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.69. 26,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,933. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $158.95 and a 12 month high of $197.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

