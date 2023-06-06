Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. 1,376,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

