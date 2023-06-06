Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,770,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 88,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 45,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. 1,506,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

