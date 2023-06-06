Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 694.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 197,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,052,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,657,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

VT traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 364,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,236. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $95.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

