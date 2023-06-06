WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €2.46 ($2.65) and last traded at €2.42 ($2.60). Approximately 14,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.40 ($2.58).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $364.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.42.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

