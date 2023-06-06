WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading 3.2% Higher

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €36.95 ($39.73) and last traded at €36.70 ($39.46). 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.55 ($38.23).

WashTec Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is €39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $491.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

