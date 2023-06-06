Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $39.22 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.22 million and approximately $572,083.81 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00037821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,630,888 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.