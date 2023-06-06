Walken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.17 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Walken has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Walken has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,435,349 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

