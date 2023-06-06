Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00012877 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $91.10 million and $10.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00025785 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015578 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,746.04 or 1.00011688 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.54858958 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,915,897.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.