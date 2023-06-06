Voyager Token Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $36.42 million and $4.92 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001324 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.