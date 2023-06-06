VNET Group Reiterates Assumes Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

VNET Group reiterated their assumes rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.50.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.71. 550,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,690 shares of company stock worth $10,532,212. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,346,000 after purchasing an additional 125,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

