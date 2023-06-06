VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $138.00

VMware (NYSE:VMWGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

VMware Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

