VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $138.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

