Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 172,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 449,751 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $164.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.87 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $58,030.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $228,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,026,380 shares of company stock valued at $123,066,761. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vivid Seats by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

