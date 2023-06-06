Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.40. Vitru shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 335 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTRU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The company has a market cap of $539.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 65,307 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Vitru by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vitru by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

