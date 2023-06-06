Virginia National Bankshares Co. (VABK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 23rd

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VABK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virginia National Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

In related news, EVP Virginia R. Bayes purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,667.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar acquired 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,969.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,981 shares of company stock valued at $152,260. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

