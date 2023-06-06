Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 58,901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 96,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after buying an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.57. The stock had a trading volume of 297,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

