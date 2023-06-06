Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.43 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $353,187.27 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,134.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00334931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00542125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00064980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.96 or 0.00416301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,916,447 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

