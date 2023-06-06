Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.44 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $816,575.96 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,765.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00340430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00543188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00424592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,910,347 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.