Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Trimmed by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.37. 376,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

