Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,628,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

