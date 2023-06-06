Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.85. 86,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $227.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

