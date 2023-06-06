Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lifted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,467,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock remained flat at $59.15 on Tuesday. 1,170,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,515. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

