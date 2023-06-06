Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.57

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.57 and last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 90511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

