Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.22. 481,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,819. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average of $154.23.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

