Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 7,287 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $12.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Valneva Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.