Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 7,287 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $12.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

