Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 331.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141,424 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,841.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 384,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,300,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.59. 640,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,889. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.