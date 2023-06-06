Utah Retirement Systems Sells 8,800 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Motors were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. 10,264,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,798,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

