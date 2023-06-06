Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 7,445,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,798,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.