Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,800 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aflac were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 968,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

