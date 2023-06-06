Utah Retirement Systems Sells 168 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cintas were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Cintas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.12. The stock had a trading volume of 200,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.94. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $485.76.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

