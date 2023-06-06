Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hess were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $64,478,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.52. 617,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,424. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.