Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DexCom were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $126.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.09 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $661,955.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,480,728.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,001 shares of company stock worth $10,107,329. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

