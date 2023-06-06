Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock traded up $8.87 on Tuesday, hitting $346.25. 909,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,466. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.07 and a 200 day moving average of $321.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

