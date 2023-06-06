Utah Retirement Systems Buys 200 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $226.11. 4,295,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,858. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $230.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.51.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock worth $52,721,717. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

