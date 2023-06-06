Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold Sells 10,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Gerald Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,377. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

