Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUUGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $2.40 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

