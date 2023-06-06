Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,156,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,665,082 shares.The stock last traded at $35.69 and had previously closed at $35.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $72,814,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,514,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

